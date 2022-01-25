Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.17

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.17 and traded as low as $1.34. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 111,457 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 28,325 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.