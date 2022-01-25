Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Trading Up 2.1%

The Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCMKTS:RSRV) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $195.00 and last traded at $195.00. Approximately 50 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 96 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.13.

About Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV)

The Reserve Petroleum Co engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and development. It manages minerals with a focus on the Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, and South Dakota regions. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Reserve Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reserve Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.