Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Stock Price Up 23.2%

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX)’s stock price shot up 23.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. 254,738 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 352% from the average session volume of 56,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$172.26 million and a P/E ratio of 40.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.57.

Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Resverlogix Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resverlogix Corp. operates as a late-stage clinical biotechnology company. The company is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular, end-stage renal, chronic kidney, neurodegenerative, fabry, peripheral artery, and other orphan diseases, as well as diabetes mellitus.

