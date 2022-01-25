Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.29% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,583,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,185,000 after acquiring an additional 369,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,861,000 after acquiring an additional 107,959 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,647,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,127,000 after acquiring an additional 377,251 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,593,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,793,000 after buying an additional 224,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,451,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,290,000 after buying an additional 92,612 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

