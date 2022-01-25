Reviewing Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) and PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) and PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Airspan Networks and PCTEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A PCTEL 2.03% 3.55% 2.84%

This table compares Airspan Networks and PCTEL’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PCTEL $77.46 million 1.24 $3.42 million $0.09 58.33

PCTEL has higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks.

Risk and Volatility

Airspan Networks has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCTEL has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.9% of PCTEL shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Airspan Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of PCTEL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Airspan Networks and PCTEL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A PCTEL 0 0 1 0 3.00

PCTEL has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given PCTEL’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PCTEL is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

Summary

PCTEL beats Airspan Networks on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Airspan Networks Company Profile

Airspan Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of 4G and 5G network densification solutions. Its products include AirSON, aCore, iRelay, iBridge, and Netspan. The company was founded by Paul N. Senior in 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc. engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories. The company was founded in March 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, IL.

