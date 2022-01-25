Reviewing DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) & Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE)

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DATATRAK International and Greenidge Generation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenidge Generation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Greenidge Generation has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 305.41%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DATATRAK International and Greenidge Generation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.16 million 2.74 -$90,000.00 ($0.01) -809.19 Greenidge Generation $20.11 million 6.43 -$3.29 million N/A N/A

DATATRAK International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenidge Generation.

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International -0.09% -0.47% -0.09% Greenidge Generation N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats DATATRAK International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses. The company was founded on January 27, 2021 and is headquartered Dresden, NY.

