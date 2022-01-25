Reviewing Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) & Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Irish Residential Properties REIT and Realty Income, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Irish Residential Properties REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Realty Income 0 3 4 0 2.57

Realty Income has a consensus target price of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.62%. Given Realty Income’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Realty Income is more favorable than Irish Residential Properties REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Irish Residential Properties REIT and Realty Income’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Realty Income $1.65 billion 16.68 $395.49 million $1.26 54.09

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Irish Residential Properties REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.1% of Realty Income shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Realty Income shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Irish Residential Properties REIT and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A Realty Income 26.05% 3.96% 2.17%

Summary

Realty Income beats Irish Residential Properties REIT on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Irish Residential Properties REIT Company Profile

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (ÂIÂRESÂ registration # 529737) is an Irish REIT focused on consolidating the fragmented Irish rental market by targeting quality multi-unit residential real estate in Dublin and other major centres. IÂRES is externally managed by certain subsidiaries of CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN). Through its arrangements with CAPREIT, IÂRES's operational strategy is to deliver superior customer service, enhance tenant retention, and deliver quality homes by leveraging CAPREIT's hands-on experience, and proven operating philosophies. IÂRES was listed on the Irish Stock Exchange (now Euronext Dublin) in April 2014.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

