Reviewing Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) & Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Velo3D and Lam Research’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velo3D N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A Lam Research $14.63 billion 5.66 $3.91 billion $29.62 19.86

Lam Research has higher revenue and earnings than Velo3D.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Velo3D and Lam Research, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velo3D 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lam Research 0 11 15 0 2.58

Velo3D presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 165.96%. Lam Research has a consensus target price of $719.92, suggesting a potential upside of 22.39%. Given Velo3D’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Velo3D is more favorable than Lam Research.

Profitability

This table compares Velo3D and Lam Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velo3D N/A N/A N/A Lam Research 27.07% 75.96% 27.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Velo3D shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Lam Research shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lam Research shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lam Research beats Velo3D on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning. The company was founded by David K. Lam on January 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

