Reviewing Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB) and Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB) and Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Scientific Games’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Scientific Games $2.72 billion 2.10 -$569.00 million $1.83 32.41

Web Blockchain Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scientific Games.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Web Blockchain Media and Scientific Games, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Scientific Games 1 2 4 0 2.43

Scientific Games has a consensus target price of $82.38, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Scientific Games’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scientific Games is more favorable than Web Blockchain Media.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Web Blockchain Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Scientific Games shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Scientific Games shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Scientific Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A Scientific Games 6.39% -5.54% 1.69%

Summary

Scientific Games beats Web Blockchain Media on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Web Blockchain Media Company Profile

Web Blockchain Media, Inc. engages in asset acquisition and development to produce long-term cash flow and favorable returns for stakeholders. It currently builds out channels, reality television productions, online videos, and scripted television around the rapidly expanding crypto and blockchain universe. The company was founded by Steve Slome on March 22, 1994 and is headquartered in Studio City, CA.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services. The Lottery segment comprises of system-based services and product sales business, and instant games business. The SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. The Digital Segment provides a comprehensive suite of digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products and services. The company was founded on July 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

