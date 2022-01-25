Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

A number of analysts have commented on RVMD shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 35,981 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 579.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10,587.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 116,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVMD opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

