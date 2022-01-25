Revolution Populi (RVP) Market Capitalization Achieves $37.06 Million

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $37.06 million and approximately $39,970.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Revolution Populi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00041974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revolution Populi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolution Populi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.