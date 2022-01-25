Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Shares Down 0.4%

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.66. 6,154 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 3,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Rhinebeck Bancorp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $120.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 165.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 9.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 510,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBKB)

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial and Consumer. The Commercial Real Estate loans segment is separated into the three classes: construction, non-residential and multi-family, Non-residential and multi-family loans include long-term loans financing commercial properties and include both owner and non-owner occupied properties.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.