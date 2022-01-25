Rightmove’s (RMV) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rightmove (LON:RMV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($8.09) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.77) to GBX 753 ($10.16) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rightmove from GBX 560 ($7.56) to GBX 600 ($8.09) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 623.50 ($8.41).

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at GBX 633.80 ($8.55) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The firm has a market cap of £5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.94. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of GBX 551.80 ($7.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 810 ($10.93). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 750.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 714.99.

In other Rightmove news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 306,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 698 ($9.42), for a total value of £2,140,563.58 ($2,887,970.29).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

