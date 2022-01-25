RigoBlock Reaches One Day Volume of $729.00 (GRG)

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, RigoBlock has traded 83.6% lower against the dollar. RigoBlock has a total market cap of $383,710.54 and approximately $729.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RigoBlock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00050789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,485.48 or 0.06671327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00056518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,311.48 or 1.00148390 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049498 BTC.

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RigoBlock’s official website is rigoblock.com . RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here . RigoBlock’s official message board is medium.com/rigoblock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RigoBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RigoBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RigoBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

