RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Trading 22.5% Lower This Week

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $10.34 million and $278,487.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0330 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 313,042,785 coins. The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

