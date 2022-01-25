Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 4,840 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) received a GBX 4,840 ($65.30) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.87% from the stock’s current price.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.62) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($70.43) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($72.85) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($56.66) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,105.83 ($68.89).

Shares of RIO traded up GBX 47 ($0.63) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,311 ($71.65). 2,613,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,250. The company has a market cap of £86.00 billion and a PE ratio of 6.27. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($58.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.77). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,908.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($62.97), for a total value of £19,228.04 ($25,941.77). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,126.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

