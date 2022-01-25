Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,344 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 8.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIO. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

NYSE:RIO opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.12.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

