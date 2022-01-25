Ripio Credit Network Price Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $65,893.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00087930 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00018193 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000225 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

