Rise (RISE) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 23.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, Rise has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Rise has a market capitalization of $651,505.65 and $93.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EverRise (RISE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00064469 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001173 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000872 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000051 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rise

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 192,543,523 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

