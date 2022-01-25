Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,617 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.10% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

