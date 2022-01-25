RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) traded down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $1.03. 106,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 71,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25.

About RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF)

RIV Capital, Inc is an investment and operating platform structured to pursue opportunities in the global cannabis sector. It identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. The company has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector.

