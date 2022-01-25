River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,000 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.86% of GMS worth $16,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMS. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 142.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GMS by 15,722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of GMS by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMS opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.60. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $486,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,262 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

