River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 179,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,287,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of eHealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in eHealth by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in eHealth by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in eHealth by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,611,000 after acquiring an additional 170,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

In related news, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 4,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $122,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 15,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $337,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,785. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EHTH stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $596.10 million, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of -0.11. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.43.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

