River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,306 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 1.00% of MEDNAX worth $24,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in MEDNAX by 200.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the third quarter valued at $5,697,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 25.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 17.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

MD stock opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 10,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $301,223.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $248,225.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,547 shares of company stock valued at $7,277,879. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

