River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,880 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of APi Group worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APi Group alerts:

Shares of APG opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%.

APG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup started coverage on APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.