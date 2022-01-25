River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,519 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,848 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Amundi purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $168,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $130,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,512 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,930 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,061,000 after purchasing an additional 944,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $38,850,000. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on WBA. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $52.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.