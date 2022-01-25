River Road Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 120,160 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,341,000 after purchasing an additional 104,322 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $475,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,185,000 after purchasing an additional 211,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD stock opened at $207.08 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $146.53 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

