River Road Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,234 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after buying an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,295,774,000 after purchasing an additional 238,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,289,000 after purchasing an additional 367,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Shares of AMGN opened at $226.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.72. The firm has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

