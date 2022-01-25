River Road Asset Management LLC Has $10.78 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of J. M. Smucker worth $10,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $142.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $111.59 and a one year high of $145.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.96.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

