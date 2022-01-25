River Road Asset Management LLC Has $22.87 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,699 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $22,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.33. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

