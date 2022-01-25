River Road Asset Management LLC Has $24.89 Million Stock Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43,217 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 1.79% of TriMas worth $24,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TriMas by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,428,000 after acquiring an additional 388,629 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after buying an additional 337,338 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,656,000 after buying an additional 242,130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,383,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,119,000 after buying an additional 161,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the second quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TriMas alerts:

NASDAQ TRS opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.70.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

TRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.