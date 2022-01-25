River Road Asset Management LLC Has $5.53 Million Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,740 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.94% of Cass Information Systems worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CASS. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 80.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 20.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 62.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4,112.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of CASS opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

