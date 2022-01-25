River Road Asset Management LLC Has $5.53 Million Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,740 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.94% of Cass Information Systems worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CASS. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 80.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 20.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 62.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4,112.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
Cass Information Systems Company Profile
Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.
