River Road Asset Management LLC Has $6.10 Million Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Royal Gold worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,525,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,626,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,948,000 after buying an additional 212,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,720,000 after buying an additional 29,307 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,239,000 after buying an additional 302,936 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,028,000 after buying an additional 137,840 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold stock opened at $102.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

RGLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.47.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

