River Road Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,730,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,894 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Liberty Latin America worth $22,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LILA. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $118,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Balan Nair bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 23,800 shares of company stock worth $275,378 in the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

