River Road Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,544 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Centene by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701,038 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,188,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth approximately $131,488,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 153.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,832 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Centene by 4.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after buying an additional 1,205,189 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $591,533.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,193 shares of company stock worth $9,974,173 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

