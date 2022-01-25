River Road Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,174 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Magna International worth $17,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGA. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth $82,776,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,549,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 348,205 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth $24,990,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,136,000 after purchasing an additional 228,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

