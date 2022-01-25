River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 38,000 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.27% of Park Aerospace worth $11,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKE. Price Michael F grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 710.1% during the second quarter. Price Michael F now owns 121,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 106,522 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $894,000. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 16.3% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 392,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 54,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after buying an additional 33,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Park Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $498,000. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Park Aerospace stock opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

