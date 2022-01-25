River Road Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,011 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of M&T Bank worth $21,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,381,000 after acquiring an additional 63,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,313,000 after acquiring an additional 472,226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 11.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,715 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 19.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,273,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,191,000 after acquiring an additional 205,631 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 33.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,809,000 after acquiring an additional 317,822 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.81.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $166.63 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

