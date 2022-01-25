River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 100,656 Shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,239,302 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 100,656 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 3.68% of Evolution Petroleum worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $7,550,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,471,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after buying an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 50,477 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 985,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 794.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 556,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.59 million, a PE ratio of -48.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -272.70%.

EPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Evolution Petroleum from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

