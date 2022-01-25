River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 11,463 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,463 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $173.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.07.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

