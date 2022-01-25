River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 13,640 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,049 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,640 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of IDACORP worth $18,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,715,000 after acquiring an additional 38,177 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,292,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,667,000 after buying an additional 34,120 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,661 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on IDA. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

IDACORP stock opened at $108.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.40. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.52. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $114.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.