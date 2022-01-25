River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 2,603 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 1,698,332 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,394,000 after purchasing an additional 617,077 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 446,165 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after purchasing an additional 360,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $373.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.69 and a 200-day moving average of $354.26. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $102.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.28.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

