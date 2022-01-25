River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 39,415 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 819,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,415 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of FS KKR Capital worth $18,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.72 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

