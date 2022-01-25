River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 429 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,680,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $848,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,039.27 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $785.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,222.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,299.73.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $1.99. The company had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

TPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

