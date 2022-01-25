River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 6,996,393 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,343,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,996,393 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 1.35% of GoHealth worth $21,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GoHealth by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 160,211 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GoHealth by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 28,030 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in GoHealth by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Shares of NYSE GOCO opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $830.63 million, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.73. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46.

GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $211.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.82 million. GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 530,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

