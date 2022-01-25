River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 70,244 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 70,244 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $14,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,376,000 after purchasing an additional 224,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,478,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,760,000 after purchasing an additional 73,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,599 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.