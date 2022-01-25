River Road Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,370 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Black Hills worth $16,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Black Hills by 2.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Black Hills by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 18.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Black Hills by 16.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Black Hills by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NYSE:BKH opened at $66.85 on Tuesday. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

