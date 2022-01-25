River Road Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,637 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $21,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 64,891 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 240,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AY. Morgan Stanley cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jonestrading began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

AY stock opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -276.19%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

