River Road Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 19.7% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,771,615,000 after buying an additional 360,078 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.8% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 40.0% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT opened at $104.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.61. The company has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.52.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.