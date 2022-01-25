Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 134.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rivian from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Rivian stock opened at 63.90 on Tuesday. Rivian has a 1 year low of 55.10 and a 1 year high of 179.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 103.04.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The business had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rivian news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe purchased 128,175 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 9,997,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker purchased 20,000 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,088,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,771,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

